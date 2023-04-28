The Atlanta Hawks are going to be monitored closely throughout the 2023 offseason thanks to questions surrounding the playing futures of multiple veterans.

That said, the offseason is always a chance for franchises to make necessary adjustments as they gear up for the future. Whatever the fate of Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capela or any other player is, the Hawks front office still has to make the best moves for the organization, short-term or long-term.

Fortunately for the Hawks, they have at least one legitimate opportunity to add a solid talent this offseason, as they hold the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. A player that Atlanta may need sooner rather than later.

4 early 2023 NBA Draft targets for Hawks with No. 15 pick

Dariq Whitehead

Having shot just 35.2 percent from 3-point range in the 2022-23 regular season (ranking 21st in the NBA) on with 33.1 percent of their total shots coming from long-range (ranking 30th in the NBA), one can expect the Atlanta Hawks to address their shooting in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combining to play 5,234 total minutes in the 2022-23 regular season, there may not be much opportunity for the players behind either of them to make much impact next season.

That said, listed at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, the Duke Blue Devils have a 3-and-D wing in Dariq Whitehead that could make an AJ Griffin-like impact for the Hawks next season.

A highly touted high school prospect, Whitehead shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range on 3.5 attempts per game as a true freshman last season. He was even better in the ACC Conference Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, where he knocked down 53.3 percent of his 3-point attempts while averaging 9.4 points and 1.4 steals per game.

Frankly, whether Griffin, Bogdan Bogdanovic, DeAndre Hunter, or Saddiq Bey starts, the Hawks need better shooting on the wings and better defense. Whitehead, capable of guarding all along the perimeter, helps with both.

Cason Wallace

Another player that entered the NCAA with high expectations, Kentucky Wildcats guard Cason Wallace is — first and foremost — a defensive menace. Though a team that often has problems scoring without Trae Young on the floor, Wallace isn’t just capable of scoring from all three levels but of putting the pincers on his matchup in the meantime.

When assessing his blend of scoring, defense, playmaking and swagger, the only guard that the Hawks have had on their roster in the Trae Young Era that matches Wallace in that regard is Dejounte Murray himself. A point not made because Murray is entering the final season of his contract in 2023-24, even if Atlanta retains the option of moving Murray and his expiring contract in a deal for a different star.

One made because, at 6-foot-4 and 193 pounds, Wallace can likely be trusted to defend both backcourt positions from Day 1. A worthwhile trait in a guard that may suit up for 15-20 minutes per game, similar to Sacramento Kings defensive standout Davion Mitchell.

Furthermore, although Young has improved his defensive tenacity and focus over the years, there are simply going to be times that the Hawks need a stop. In those moments, it would be better to have a player like Wallace than to not.

Colby Jones

Xavier Musketeers wing Colby Jones will be the first and only three-year college player on the list, with the 6-foot-6, 195-pound playmaker developing consistently over the course of his collegiate career to average 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game in his junior season.

Jones also shot a career-high 37.8 percent from 3-point range on 3.3 attempts per game. The 20-year-old has played in both the NCAA Tournament and NIT Tournament (of which he was MVP in 2022), helping to lead the Musketeers to the Sweet Sixteen in 2023, where they would eventually fall to the Texas Longhorns.

Not that Jones, who tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two blocks against the Longhorns on 7-15 shooting from the field failed to play well in the loss.

Jones, a player couple of guarding up to four positions on the court, is more effective scoring inside the arc than out of it. Nonetheless, he’s a fundamentally sound scorer that knows how to play within the offense but isn’t scared to call his own number.

Jayson Tchicamboud

Union Tours standout Jayson Tchicamboud is an international prospect that the Atlanta Hawks need to keep an eye on throughout the pre-draft process as he has ideal length for a point guard at 6-foot-5, a high motor, great lateral agility, a great feel for the game, and a high basketball IQ.

A player more concerned with making sure his teammates get a bucket than himself, Tchicamboud could be the perfect piece for a Hawks second unit that projects to have multiple scorers. However, when combined with his speed, craftiness and ability to play above the rim, Tchicamboud not only performs well in halfcourt situation. In fact, he should be a great transition weapon for a team that wants to play faster and shoot more threes under head coach Quin Snyder.

That said, Tchicamboud could scare some teams off if they think to compare him to another French prospect that was a defensive stud in non-shooter Frank Ntilikina. Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that the Beaune native has made 36.5 percent of his threes in 2022-23, while hitting 37.6 percent of his 3-point attempts in 2021-22.

Tchicamboud averages 8.7 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for Unions Tours.