Dyson Daniels won the Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month award for October and December, as he's been one of the best perimeter defenders so far this season. Daniels has guarded some of the best offensive players in the league and has made it rough for them at times.

Daniels was asked about winning the award, and the funny thing is that he didn't even know it existed.

“I didn't even know it was an award, to be honest,” Daniels said. “Now I know that it's an award, and I'll go for it every month, for sure.”

What Daniels is doing on defense is impressive, as he leads the league in steals and is averaging the most steals per game. He's also leading the league in deflections by a wide margin, finding the right time to use his hands and tip the ball.

Earlier in the season, head coach Quin Snyder spoke about Daniels' deflections.

“Deflections are reflective of his activity,” Snyder said. “The thing that’s impressive to me about that, usually when you get that many steals it’s because you’re gambling and you’re taking yourself out of the play. Rarely is he taking himself out of the play. He may not steal the ball, but he’s in position. He’s calculated with that and he’s so focused. It’s unusual and you don’t take it from granted. He brings it every night.”

Daniels has been a game-changer for the Hawks on defense and has been one of the reasons why they've been one of the betters in the team on that side of the ball.

Dyson Daniels continues to make defensive impact

Throughout the season, Hawks players have spoken highly of Dyson Daniels and the impact that he's been making on defense.

“I see one of the best defenders in the league,” Trae Young said. “Every time he's on the ball, he's pressuring the ball. It helps our defense, it kills time off the clock. That's what teams try to do versus us. They try to pick me up full court, try to get the ball out of my hand, and try to make me use clock before we get past halfcourt. We got one of those guys now, and he's going to help us a lot throughout this season.”

Before the season started, Daniels noted that he wanted to be on one of the All-Defensive teams. At this rate, he should be able to do that, plus win a few more Defensive Player of the Month awards.