The Atlanta Hawks have their backs against the wall early in their first-round series against the Boston Celtics, as they lost Game 1 last Saturday to the tune of a 112-99 score. One trouble Trae Young and the Hawks had in that game was with their shooting, as Atlanta shot just 38.8 percent from the field and only hit five of 29 attempts from deep for an ugly 17.2 percent 3-point success rate.

Nevertheless, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder does not want to see his team hesitate from pulling the trigger in Tuesday’s second game of the series, even if they miss shots early on again.

“The obvious thing really isn’t an adjustment as much as it is continuing to shoot, Quin Snyder said ahead of Game 2, per Celtics reporter Josue Pavon. “We didn’t see the ball go in early, it’s really important we don’t get discouraged and stop taking shots. If you’re not gonna shoot, pass or drive. Otherwise, the defense catches up to you. We didn’t run as hard as we need to.”

Trae Young was cold in Game 1. He scored 16 points but was 5-for-18 from the field and only 1-for-5 from behind the arc. Leading scorer Dejounte Murray finished with 24 points but needed 25 shots from the field to get there. That’s also what the Celtics’ defense can do to any team, but Snyder knows that shying away from launching shots is not a cure for shooting slumps.

Back in the regular season, the Hawks were third int he league with 118.2 points per game but 21st with just a 53.9 effective field goal percentage.