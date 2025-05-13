The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery and now own the No. 1 overall pick. Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg is expected to be the selection; however, on Tuesday morning, ESPN's Jay Williams floated the idea that Dallas should trade the No. 1 pick. That led to Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young roasting the NBA analyst.

Williams suggested the Mavericks could look to deal the rights to draft Cooper Flagg for players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, or Tyrese Maxey during a segment on “Get Up” on ESPN. Even the other panelists thought Williams' take was ridiculous.

“The basketball part of me loves the thought of Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg, and Dereck Lively in the backcourt [Williams likely means frontcourt]. But when I look at the value, could you potentially package something like this to get a Giannis? Could you package it in a one-way trade to get a Devin Booker? Could you get a Tyrese Maxey? If your championship window is in two to three years, could you utilize that pick to get some assets to get somebody who is ready to contribute with you right now, with the pressure in the West Coast?”

Not too long after that clip was shared on social media, Hawks guard Trae Young hopped in the mentions and roasted Williams for his Cooper Flagg take. The 26-year-old point guard called out the ESPN analyst for having a yearly bad take when it comes to the NBA Draft.

“The yearly Jay Will terrible draft take. Never gets old.”

Trae Young's post prompted numerous sports fans to support him, calling out Williams. Many agree with Young that the take is atrocious, while others find it hilarious that the four-time All-Star blasted Williams.

