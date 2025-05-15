The Atlanta Hawks have been searching for a president of basketball operations following the end of the season firing of Landry Fields. Fields was the team’s general manager, and since his firing the organization promoted Onsi Saleh as team general manager. But the Hawks have been scouring the market for a lead executive in the form of a president of basketball operations, and could set their sights on Masai Ujiri of the Toronto Raptors, as per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein.

While Stein reported that the Hawks definitely have interest in Masai Ujiri for a front office position, he did admit that it was not clear if the Hawks had any sort of chance at luring the Raptors’ prized executive away. Ujiri has long been considered one of the NBA’s top executives, and was the architect of the Raptors’ 2019 championship team.

As the Hawks’ search for a president of basketball operations continues, they’ve reportedly already interviewed both Calvin Booth and Monte McNair for the position. Booth was fired as general manager of the Denver Nuggets before the end of the regular season, while McNair was fired as general manager of the Sacramento Kings after the team lost in the play-in.

Should the Hawks manage to land Ujiri, it would arguably be the biggest non-player move of the offseason. Ujiri began his NBA executive career with the Nuggets in 2010 in a dual role of general manager and vice president of basketball operations. He was hired by the Raptors in the same capacity in 2013 after the team fired Bryan Colangelo.

During his 12 years as Raptors executive, the team has posted a record of 545-419, including eight playoff appearances and one NBA championship. The Hawks would certainly like to have that kind of success.

This past season, the Hawks failed to make the playoffs after losing in the play-in to Miami Heat. It’s now the second consecutive season that the team has failed to qualify for the playoffs.