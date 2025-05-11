The Atlanta Hawks are still in search of a president of basketball operations to work alongside new general manager Onsi Saleh, and they've done a few interviews already. One of their latest interviews is a familiar name for the Hawks, Danny Ferry, who once held the position for the team.

“Ferry's re-emergence as a candidate for the lead front office post in Atlanta comes a decade after his removal from the same post,” The Stein Line wrote. “In June 2014, Ferry read aloud from a report filed by an unidentified scout on a team conference call that included racially insensitive comments about former NBA All-Star Luol Deng and stepped down a year later.

“Ferry returned to the NBA as a special advisor in New Orleans entering the 2016-17 season and finished the 2018-19 season as the Pelicans' interim GM after the dismissal of Dell Demps. He has been with San Antonio since December 2020 in a consultant role in his third front office stint with the Spurs.”

Ferry helped build the team that helped the Hawks win 60 games in a season and get to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015. Though Ferry has shown the ability to build a stable team, his past may lead him to not getting many opportunities, especially with the Hawks.

The Hawks have held more interviews, as they've talked to Calvin Booth and Monte McNair. Both were fired this season from their positions, but showed an ability to build winning teams in the past. Elton Brand was a candidate for the job, but recently pulled his name off the list to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Hawks fired Landry Fields at the end of the season and promoted Saleh to general manager, as the team looks to build off a season where they missed the playoffs once again. On the bright side, they have a core of players that will be special together for years to come and could be among one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.