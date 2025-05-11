Bob Myers is credited as the architect of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty, and since stepping down from his post as the team's president and general manager in 2023, he has been an analyst for ESPN. But the Atlanta Hawks are certainly interested in bringing Myers back into a front-office role.

Atlanta, which fired GM Landry Fields last month, has been on the hunt for its next top executive, and according to reports, reached out to Myers in hopes he would be interested enough to leave ESPN and return to the NBA. Unfortunately for the Hawks, it will seemingly not pan out in their favor.

“League sources say that Hawks owner Tony Ressler has pursued former Warriors executive Bob Myers for the post but without success … like his Suns counterpart Mat Ishbia,” The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer wrote.

“Myers, 50, has made it clear to interested teams that he plans to be selective in the extreme when it comes to deciding whether to return to front officing after winning four championships with the Warriors. Myers, remember, holds a lucrative consulting gig with the NFL's Washington Commanders in addition to his TV work with ESPN and, in those roles, can live in Los Angeles where his family wants to be.”

Myers definitely has the right to be uber-selective in choosing what team, if any, he wants to lead next. He served as the general manager of the Warriors from 2012 to 2023 (adding the title of president in 2016), and in that time, drafted Draymond Green in the second round of the 2012 draft, hired Steve Kerr as head coach in 2014, signed Kevin Durant in 2016, and crucially acquired Andrew Wiggins in 2020. The moves helped Golden State win three championships in four years (2015, 2017, and 2018), as well as another in 2022.

Myers was twice named NBA Executive of the Year — in 2015 and 2017 — and has been praised as one of the league's best dealmakers in recent history.

Atlanta, though, will apparently not be landing Myers. Still, the Hawks are reportedly interested in the idea of a player agent, like Myers, leading their front office.

“Back to the Hawks: League sources say Ressler, seemingly inspired by Myers' success in Golden State and likewise by what Leon Rose and Rob Pelinka are doing with the Knicks and Lakers, has shown a significant interest in pursuing established agents to take over Atlanta's front office and team up with cap strategist Onsi Saleh, whom the Hawks recently promoted to general manager,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

Since making it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, the Hawks have failed to win a playoff series. In 2022 and 2023, Atlanta lost to the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, respectively, in the first round, while each of the last two seasons has ended with Atlanta losing in the Play-In.