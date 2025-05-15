The Golden State Warriors' season is over with last night's Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs. And after a season in which the team traded for Jimmy Butler, the Golden State front office will have to make some more changes this offseason in an attempt to get Stephen Curry one more title.

Curry missed the final four games of the series as a result of a hamstring strain he sustained in the second quarter of Game 1. Following the game, Curry was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain, the first hamstring strain of his career, and an injury that was guaranteed to keep him out of at least three games. While there was hope that Curry could return for Game 5 or, if the Warriors extended the series, Game 6 or 7, he was ruled out of playing in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Now, the Warriors begin a pivotal offseason. And Curry, who appeared to immediately click with Butler after the latter's trade from the Miami Heat in February, knows Golden State has to make the most of the next few years with himself and Butler under contract.

“Ordinarily, when a team feels close, Curry said, major changes don’t feel so necessary,” The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II wrote. “But he’s been through this enough times to know standing pat isn’t prudent. Butler’s contract lines up with Curry’s. They both have two seasons left.

“‘On the surface, that’s why he signed for two more years — our belief we can make it work,' Curry said of Butler. ‘And we’ve proven that the last three months. Just gotta figure out what is going to get us to the next level as a whole. One guy can’t win it. Two guys can’t win it. It’s gotta be a team.'”

Before Butler's arrival, the Warriors were 25-26 and trending downward. When Butler suited up for Golden State, though, the team was 23-7 and earned the No. 7 seed in the tough Western Conference.

Between Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green, the Warriors have nearly $140 million tied up next season. Veterans Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II are set to become unrestricted free agents, while Jonathan Kuminga, whose role on the team has been debated for years, will be a restricted free agent.