The Milwaukee Bucks may soon face the end of a historic era with franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially considering a future outside of Wisconsin. On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo is “open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere.” The 30-year-old forward is expected to meet with team officials this offseason to discuss his future, while rival front offices begin ramping up trade diligence during NBA Draft Combine week.

Following a first-round playoff exit to the Indiana Pacers and with the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery looming, the Bucks could explore a blockbuster trade if Antetokounmpo signals a desire to move on. The two-time MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and 2021 NBA champion just completed his 12th season averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game on 60.1% shooting. He remains under contract for three more seasons at $54.1 million annually, making his trade value immense.

Here are five trade packages Milwaukee must demand — ranked from least to most compelling — should the organization be forced to part with their superstar.

5 Best Giannis Antetokoumpo trade packages the Bucks must demand this offseason

The Nets’ draft chest and young prospects make them an appealing trade partner despite lacking a current All-Star centerpiece.

A projected offer would send Nic Claxton ($25.3 million through 2028), Noah Clowney ($3.3 million through 2027), Keon Johnson ($2.3 million expiring), and six first-round picks: a 2025 first, 2025 first via Milwaukee, 2027 first via Philadelphia, 2029 and 2031 picks via New York, and a 2030 unprotected pick.

Claxton, 26, averaged 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 56.3% from the field. As a rim protector and mobile big man, he fits well into Milwaukee’s defensive system.

Clowney, 20, took a leap in his second season, posting 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game with emerging range. His shooting dipped from his rookie season, but the upside remains intact for a modern stretch-four role. Johnson, 23, had a breakout year with 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, carving out a role as a rotational guard with upside.

Brooklyn’s deal focuses heavily on long-term flexibility and a full pick control reset, giving Milwaukee a range of paths forward as it retools its roster. If the Bucks aim to restock assets and stay competitive in the near future, this package aligns with that strategy.

A potential Zion Williamson-Giannis Antetokounmpo swap has gained traction in recent weeks, and New Orleans can offer a substantial package if both parties are open to the move.

In this scenario, the Bucks would receive Williamson ($39.4 million through 2028), Herbert Jones ($13.9 million through 2027), Jordan Hawkins ($4.7 million through 2027), and six first-round picks: a 2025 first, a 2026 first (via Pacers), 2026 and 2027 pick swaps, a 2028 first, and a 2030 first-rounder.

Williamson, 24, remains one of the league’s most explosive talents when healthy. Despite injury concerns, he averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 56.7% from the field in 2024-25. His rim pressure, physical dominance, and passing touch in transition would give Milwaukee a new offensive focal point to build around.

Jones, a premier 3-and-D wing, averaged 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.9 steals. While his three-point efficiency dropped to 30.6%, he hit 41.8% from deep the prior season. His defensive IQ and versatility make him one of the NBA’s most underrated perimeter stoppers.

Hawkins, 23, is a promising young guard who posted 10.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 33.1% from deep in his sophomore campaign. Though inconsistent, his shooting stroke and spacing ability remain valuable tools off the bench.

The Pelicans offer youth, upside, and an elite pick package, positioning Milwaukee to rebuild with an infusion of assets that address both short- and long-term needs.

The Spurs could present a compelling mix of proven players and blue-chip talent, including 2025 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

In this package, the Bucks would acquire Castle ($9.5 million through 2028), Keldon Johnson ($17.5 million through 2027), Harrison Barnes ($19 million expiring), and four first-round picks: a 2025 first, 2025 first via Atlanta, 2027 first via Atlanta, and a 2030 pick with swap rights from Dallas or Minnesota.

Castle, 20, averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while showcasing elite court vision, athleticism, and defensive instincts. His two-way ability and playmaking at the guard spot give Milwaukee a foundational piece with All-Star potential.

Johnson, 25, has seen a drop from his 2022-23 career-best 22 points per game, but still brings a steady presence. This past season he averaged 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 48.2% from the field.

Barnes, now in his 13th season, shot 43.3% from three while averaging 12.3 points. His expiring contract could also serve as a valuable trade chip for contenders.

A potential Giannis Antetokounmpo-Victor Wembanyama-De'Aaron Fox trio would instantly catapult San Antonio into contention, while Milwaukee gains both short- and long-term assets. The four-pick package, headlined by Castle, makes this one of the most complete offers.

The Thunder are currently in the middle of a deep playoff run but have the flexibility and young core to pursue a superstar like Antetokounmpo without dismantling their future. A trade package could send Jalen Williams ($6.5 million expiring), Isaiah Hartenstein ($28.5 million through 2026), Luguentz Dort ($17.7 million through 2026), and four first-round picks: a 2025 pick via Miami, a 2027 Clippers pick, a 2028 Dallas swap, and a 2029 unprotected Thunder first.

Williams, 24, just completed his first All-Star season averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from three. His emergence as a dynamic two-way wing makes him the centerpiece of this deal and a long-term cornerstone for Milwaukee.

Hartenstein, 27, had a breakout season, posting 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 58.1% from the field. Dort, 26, adds defensive toughness on the perimeter and averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting a career-best 41.2% from three.

With a deep war chest of draft capital and rising talent, the Thunder can offer a mix of short-term competitiveness and long-term flexibility that rivals any team in the league. A duo of Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would make Oklahoma City an instant title favorite.

The Rockets possess the most well-rounded package of youth, upside, and picks — ideal for a full-scale rebuild.

Houston could send Jalen Green ($33.3 million through 2027), Jabari Smith Jr. ($12.3 million expiring), Reed Sheppard ($10.6 million through 2028), and five first-round selections: a 2025 first via Phoenix, a 2027 first via Phoenix, a 2027 Brooklyn swap, a 2029 Dallas/Phoenix swap, and a 2030 first-round pick.

Green, 23, averaged 21 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in the regular season. Though he struggled in the postseason, he remains an elite shot creator with untapped upside. With a refined approach, he could blossom into a go-to scoring option for the Bucks.

Smith, 21, posted 12.2 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 35.4% from deep. As a rangy forward with a solid jumper and defensive tools, he can slot into a versatile frontcourt role alongside Brook Lopez or Bobby Portis if retained.

Sheppard, 20, had limited NBA minutes but excelled in the G League with averages of 30.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 40.5% three-point shooting. His combination of scoring and playmaking could eventually evolve into a legitimate starting-caliber guard.

This package provides the Bucks with a true rebuild foundation — a high-ceiling scorer, a stretch forward, a developmental guard, and future draft control. Houston’s balance of talent and draft compensation makes this the most complete offer in a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

Honorable Mentions:

While not the strongest offer on paper, a deal with the Lakers could allow the Bucks to extract every available asset from one of the league’s most marketable franchises.

A proposed package includes Austin Reaves ($13.9 million through 2026), Rui Hachimura ($18.2 million expiring), Gabe Vincent ($11.5 million expiring), Maxi Kleber ($11 million expiring), Dalton Knecht ($4 million through 2028), and two first-round picks (2026 and 2031).

Reaves, 26, would be the key piece heading to Milwaukee. He posted a career-best season, averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field and 37.7% from three. His ability to create his own shot, facilitate offense, and play with a high motor makes him an appealing long-term piece.

Hachimura, 27, offers additional two-way versatility, contributing 13.1 points and five rebounds on 50.9% shooting from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc. Knecht, 24, had a promising rookie season, averaging 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.1% overall and 37.6% from deep across 78 games. He displayed scoring bursts off the bench and could develop into a valuable sixth man or starter.

Although the draft capital is limited, Milwaukee could flip these players into additional assets or allow key contracts to expire to create flexibility for 2026. Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Lakers would draw historical comparisons to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, another Bucks legend who later starred in Los Angeles.

The Hawks could present an intriguing package built around rising star Jalen Johnson, promising rookie Zaccarie Risacher, and a highly productive frontcourt piece in Onyeka Okongwu. A potential trade would include Johnson ($30 million through 2030), Okongwu ($15 million through 2028), Risacher ($13.1 million through 2028), and four first-round picks, along with Kyle Kuzma ($22.4 million through 2027) joining Antetokounmpo in the deal.

Johnson, 23, averaged 18.9 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 50% shooting before suffering a torn labrum that limited his season to just 36 games. His versatility on both ends of the floor makes him a legitimate building block.

Risacher, 20, showed promise in his rookie campaign, averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.5% from three across 75 games. He projects as a long-term two-way wing.

Okongwu, 24, finished the season averaging 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 56.7% from the field and 32.4% from three. His mobility and defensive instincts give him value as a modern big.

While the package includes intriguing young talent and solid draft capital, the lack of a clear-cut All-Star ceiling drops this offer just outside the top tier. Still, Atlanta’s combination of depth and potential makes them a legitimate dark horse in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

Rockets and Thunder headline top trade options as Bucks weigh Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future

If the Bucks elect to move forward without Giannis Antetokounmpo, these trade packages offer varying paths — whether centered on immediate competitiveness or long-term flexibility. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder stand out with their ability to combine young talent and unprotected picks, while the Spurs and Pelicans offer high-upside players with star potential. The Lakers provide veteran depth and cap flexibility, while the Nets and Hawks — though intriguing — lack the centerpiece required to headline a blockbuster swap.

Antetokounmpo's departure would mark the end of one of the most successful eras in Milwaukee Bucks history, spanning 12 seasons, multiple MVP awards, and a long-awaited championship in 2021. If that chapter is nearing its conclusion, the Bucks’ front office must maximize the return and ensure the next foundation is laid with intention and leverage.

With the NBA Draft Lottery and Combine underway, and the offseason approaching quickly, the next few weeks may shape not just the future of the Bucks — but the balance of power across the league.