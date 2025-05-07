Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand has withdrawn his name from the Atlanta Hawks' president of basketball operations search, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Brand has “strong relationships” with the Hawks franchise after previously playing for them, while also boasting Duke ties with Hawks head coach Quin Snyder and minority owner Grant Hill. However, Brand is sticking with Daryl Morey and the Sixers.

The Hawks are looking for a new leader of their front office after firing general manager Landry Fields. Onsi Saleh was promoted to Fields' vacated general manager role, but Atlanta wants a president of basketball operations in charge over Saleh. In addition to Brand, Bob Myers' name was bandied about, but it doesn't look like he's a realistic option. Recently fired general managers Calvin Booth and Monte McNair have also interviewed for the gig.

Elton Brand's time with 76ers

With Elton Brand staying in Philadelphia, he'll continue to help Morey try to deliver a championship. Brand has been part of the 76ers' front office since 2016 when he ended his playing career with the franchise. He was promoted to general manager in 2018 and has held that position ever since, with Morey getting hired over him in 2020.

Despite supremely talented rosters, the Sixers have never made it past the second round of the playoffs during Brand's tenure. Injuries have played a key role in these failures, with Joel Embiid's constant issues hanging over the franchise. They've also fallen short in three second-round Game 7s.

This season was another with high expectations in Philly, but it turned into a nightmare thanks to injury woes for all of Embiid, newcomer Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, plus promising rookie Jared McCain. Brand, Morey and the Sixers are still confident this group can compete for a championship when healthy, but that health is a big question mark and better pieces are needed around the stars anyway.

We'll see what this front office has in store this summer. The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will be a big domino to fall, with Philly heading into it with the fifth-best odds. Winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes would be huge, but the Sixers do also have to worry about falling back to No. 7 and losing their pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.