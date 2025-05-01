Dyson Daniels was given the Most Improved Player Award after his strong jump this season with the Atlanta Hawks. After spending the first two years of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans, Daniels was traded to the Hawks and made a big difference on the team. Not only was his defense outstanding, but his offensive game grew as well, helping the team win 40 games this season.

After winning the award, Daniels shared what he's aiming for next, and believes he's going to just get better from here.

“I really believe I could win this award again,” Daniels said. “I've got so much more left in me. Next year, it's all about taking that next step and setting new goals. I want to be an All-Star in this league and I want to be a championship player.”

The jump that Daniels took this season was surprising to many, and it shouldn't shock anyone if there is another level that he can take his game. He came up short in winning Defensive Player of the Year, but if he's able to do the same thing next season, there's a good chance he puts himself in the conversation again.

On offense, the game will just continue to get easier for him, and there should be more opportunities for him to flourish within the Hawks' system as he has a year under his belt.

Dyson Daniels wins Most Improved Player

Daniels always knew he had the talent to be a proven player in the league, but it was his mindset coming into the season that helped him take that next level.

“This year, I'm happy I just got into a position where I earned my respect my opponents, my teammates, my coaches,” Daniels said after winning the award. “I feel like this year I came in with a different mindset, really willing to do whatever it takes to stamp my foot into this league. I always knew I had the capabilities of doing it, it's just about going out there and being confident in myself. Credit to my coaches and teammates, they wanted me to go out there and be myself.”

The Hawks have a lot of things to look forward to from their young core next season, and the hope is that they can take that next step and make it into the playoffs while being a contending team for years to come.