The Atlanta Hawks are one of the teams making changes to their front office after electing to fire Landry Fields as general manager and promote Onsi Saleh in his place. Since then, the organization has been seeking to make a big move to improve the front office overall. Rumors suggest the club is highly interested in ESPN's Bob Myers, alongside the Phoenix Suns.

Myers, along with Minnesota Timberwolves executive Tim Connelly, is at the top of the list for the Hawks, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Reports indicate that Myers loves his job at ESPN, and it could take a significant offer for him to leave his analyst gig. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves hope to extend Connelly and keep him in the front office for the long haul.

“Bob Myers and Tim Connelly are atop Atlanta’s wish list, league sources told HoopsHype. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves hope to sign Connelly to an extension this offseason. Myers is enjoying his role at ESPN, and many around the league believe it would take a significant salary and, more importantly, the perfect fit for him to return as an executive.”

Myers most famously led the charge as the general manager of the Golden State Warriors from 2012 to 2023. He's credited with the decision to hire Steve Kerr as head coach, while landing Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, and Shaun Livingston to the roster. During his time as general manager for Golden State, the franchise won four NBA championships.

Considering Myers is a top candidate for the Suns as well, nothing is guaranteed. The Hawks are also rumored to be interested in Philadelphia 76ers executive Elton Brand. So, Atlanta is seemingly casting a wide net in the hopes of improving its front office before the start of the offseason.

The Hawks ended the 2024-25 campaign with a 40-42 record and failed to make the playoffs despite making an appearance in the play-in tournament. Atlanta is projected to have the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The team's selection originally belonged to the Sacramento Kings. Meanwhile, the organization's original draft pick belongs to the San Antonio Spurs, which is projected to be pick No. 14 overall.