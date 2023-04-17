The Atlanta Hawks (41-41) visit the Boston Celtics (57-25) for the second game in the Eastern Conference first round. Action tips off at p.m. ET. Boston holds a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series thanks to their 112-99 win in game one. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Celtics prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Hawks-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Hawks-Celtics Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +10.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

TV: NBA TV

Stream: NBA TV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 37-46-1 (45%)

Over Record: 47-37 (56%)

Atlanta struggled to get anything going on offense in the first game of this series. The Hawks shot just 39% overall and a brutal 17% from beyond the arc. That led to a measly 99 points from the league’s third-highest-scoring offense in the regular season. While Boston’s defense ranks among the best in the league, the Hawks won’t shoot that poorly again. Although they went 0-3 against Boston in the regular season, Atlanta still averaged 113.3 PPG against them. Despite their poor offensive play, the Hawks must be pleased with their defensive effort as they gave up just 112 points to a team they failed to keep under 120 during the regular season. As a result, the Hawks need to figure out how to score in game two if they want to even think about keeping things close.

Atlanta needs a more efficient night from their backcourt if they want to keep things close tonight. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combine for just 40 points on 15-43 shooting in the game-one loss. That included an ugly 1-11 showing from beyond the arc. However, that likely boils down to just an off-night from the two after they both lit things up during the regular season. Young was especially effective against the Celtics in the regular season, against whom he averaged 31 PPG and 11 APG. Although the Celtics limited Murray to just 16.5 PPG in two matches during the regular season, he otherwise averaged 20.5 PPG. If Trae gets rolling from beyond the arc that could open up a lot more open looks for Murray.

While their guards need to play better if they want to keep things close, Atlanta’s bigs need to assert themselves on the glass if they have any hope of making this a series. That starts with center Clint Capela. Capela dominated the Heat in the play-in game, snagging eight offensive rebounds en route to 21 total rebounds. After averaging 11 RPG during the regular season and that big debut performance, his eight total rebounds in game one was disappointing, to say the least. However, considering the Celtics don’t have much size down low, Capela could be in for a massive game tonight which would skyrocket their chances of covering.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 47-36 (57%)

Over Record: 42-39 (52%)

Boston can’t have many complaints after their game one performance. The Celtics dominated the Hawks in the first half before surviving a late scare to hold on to cover and win outright. The Celtics turned the ball over an uncharacteristically high amount in the first game as their 17 turnovers was a sharp increase compared to their 13.4 average during the regular season. Still, Boston shot 48% overall and drained 13 threes to will them to victory. Perhaps the most impressive part of the Celtics’ game-one win was their work on the glass. The league’s best defensive rebounding team out-rebounded the Hawks 58-45 in the opener. As a result, the Celtics need to continue their work on the glass in addition to limiting their turnovers if they want to cover a hefty spread in game two.

Boston’s stars did their job during their game one win as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 56 points in the opener. While Tatum’s efficiency wasn’t up to his usual standards, he made up for it with his work on the glass. Tatum’s 11 rebounds combined with Brown’s 12 was a massive reason for their game one cover. Considering Tatum could be due for a bounce-back game on offense, the two give Boston an incredibly high floor tonight. If they are able to dominate the glass in the same way it would go a long way to ensuring they cover a hefty home spread.

The X-factor for the Celtics is their guard play. Between Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon, Boston needs at least one of them to step up as the third offensive option. It was White in game one as he scored 24 points.

Final Hawks-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Despite such a large spread, the Celtics should dominate the Hawks at home – just as they did in four previous matchups this season.

