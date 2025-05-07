The Atlanta Hawks finished the 2024-25 season with a 40-42 record. Trae Young and Co. made it into the NBA Play-In Tournament, where the Hawks lost back-to-back games against the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat. Those losses took them from the eighth seed to outside of the playoffs looking in. Atlanta began their offseason far sooner than they wanted to and now need to figure out how they are going to pivot.

While Young was included in trade rumors throughout the season, the All-Star guard is expected to remain with the Hawks. Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu emerged as players that gel well with Young and can play alongside him for years to come. Zaccharie Risacher had an excellent rookie season, adding another bright young spot to the Atlanta roster.

The Hawks have four players heading into unrestricted free agency, including Clint Capela and Caris LeVert. They don't have very much cap space when compared to other teams, but general manager Onsi Saleh is under pressure as the team's new general manager. He will need to be bold while making moves in order for the roster to keep up with the rest of the conference.

Here are three free agents that the Hawks can target this summer as the team continues to build around Young and their young stars.

Charlotte Hornets Guard Seth Curry

Young has two capable running mates in Jalen Johnson and Terance Mann. However, the team's offense is devoid of three-point shooting outside of their All-Star. In their play-in games against the Magic and Heat, the point guard was hounded. When he gave the ball up, the offense faltered. While Seth Curry isn't the playmaker that would help solve that problem, his value comes with his outside shooting.

Young generates more open three-pointers for his teammates than almost any other player in the NBA. Curry's 45.6% shooting from three makes him an ideal role player to have come off the bench. While the team expects growth from Risacher and Johnson as ball handlers and secondary playmakers, Curry would help space the floor, opening up windows for his teammates.

The 34-year-old guard isn't the same player he was when he was with the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers. However, he is a veteran presence who provides both on the court and in the locker room. That, combined with the fact that Curry isn't projected to receive a very big payday this summer, makes him a perfect fit.

Memphis Grizzlies Center Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley III's career is a far cry from what people expected when he was drafted. The former Duke Blue Devil bounced around the league and struggled to fit in anywhere. However, he finished the season strong, especially in their first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. When he received playing time from interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo, Bagley III showed out, grabbing offensive rebounds and scoring with confidence around the rim.

The Hawks have an extreme drop-off when it comes to their centers. Right now, Okongwu's backup is Dominick Barlow, who struggled throughout the 35 games he played this season. Bringing in Bagley III gives Atlanta a talented offensive player to come off their bench alongside Terance Mann. As a pick-and-roll partner for Young, he provides a vertical threat outside of Okongwu.

Bagley III is an unrestricted free agent whose market is intriguing. The teams looking for a backup center will be calling, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. He is a player who could push a team up over the top without costing them too much of their cap space.

Los Angeles Clippers Forward Ben Simmons

After being the No. 1 overall pick back in 2016, Ben Simmons' career is a story that might finally be coming full circle. Simmons made three All-Star appearances and two All-Defensive Team selections before falling to Young and the Hawks in the 2021 Eastern conference semifinals. After that, Simmons began a long road back from mental blocks and back injuries that sent him to Brooklyn and eventually the Clippers via the buyout market.

With the Clippers, Simmons struggled to settle into his team offensively, but helped give the team a defensive presence behind Ivica Zubac. At this point in his career, it is unrealistic to expect any significant contributions from Simmons, but he is capable of providing playmaking and defense in a smaller role.

Simmons' market in free agency is full of contenders that would be looking to sign him on a smaller deal. However, the Hawks can offer him what would essentially be their backup point guard role, depending on what happens in the 2025 NBA Draft. Simmons might not be what he once was, but teams feel that he has done enough to earn himself another chance in a more significant role.