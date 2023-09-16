In an intense clash between Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream, the former triumphed 94-82 in a come-from-behind victory. The Dream, who had a blast in the first quarter, scoring 36 points, choked in the final frame and let Game 1 of their first-round playoff series slip away. Many fans were shocked by the Dream's late game collapse, with Trae Young taking to social media to express his feelings.

😕 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 16, 2023

Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks guard, tweeted a smirking emoji on Twitter expressing his frustration from the sudden collapse. Young's reaction to the game highlights his involvement with the WNBA and his support for the Dream in the ongoing playoffs.

Coming back to the game, one of the best players on the floor tonight was Wings' forward Satou Sabally who had an incredible game. Sabally shot efficiently, hitting 11 of her 20 shots from the floor and three of her five shots from behind the arc. She scored 32 points, hauled in five rebounds, dished out four assists, and nabbed four steals. She was well supported by Arike Ogunbowale who scored 24 points on 10-23 shooting from the floor, while also adding nine rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.

On the other hand for the Dream, Rhyne Howard was impressive, scoring 36 points on 13-29 shooting from the field and 8-15 from behind the arc. She even collected four rebounds and dished four assists along with three steals. Allisha Gray scored 21 points and added seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

The two teams will again face each other on Tuesday at the College Park Center. Given the Wings' incredible start and the depth they possess on their roster, they are favored to win this series and advance into the next round.