The Atlanta Hawks are moving on to the NBA Cup semifinals after defeating the Knicks, 108-100, on the back of superstar point guard Trae Young. After securing the win, he dropped 22 points, 11 assists, and an unforgettable ‘dice' celebration. When asked about the specific celebration, ESPN's Tim Bontemps said on X that Young planned the move with his younger brother if the Hawks secured the win.



Luckily for Young, that celebration came to fruition. However, this isn't the first time he's celebrated on the Knicks home floor. Taking it back to the 2021 first-round series, Young established his status as a superstar. Even with all of the trash talk from Knicks fans, he dished it back. From the ice-cold to taking a bow at half court, Young quickly became a villain in the Big Apple, but he's embraced it.

Hawks' Trae Young celebration highlights his dominance of the Knicks

In Young's career, he's made a living, thriving off of the bright lights, especially those lights when he plays the Knicks. In 21 games, Young is averaging 25.4 points, 9.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. The two teams typically square off twice or thrice a year despite being in the same conference.



Unlike 2021, the Knicks have bolstered their roster, and the Hawks have remained a little stagnant. Although they have players like Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels, the Hawks sit with a 14-12 and the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Young himself hasn't had the season up to his standards. He's still averaging 21 points and a league-high 12.2 assists, but his shooting numbers have taken a huge dip.



He's shooting 38.4% from the field and only 30.8% from three. Although he's an effective scorer, his efficiency from inside the paint and from three is what stands out. Young is a volume shooter from three while shooting 35.2% for his career. Despite the low numbers this season, he knows how to shine in New York City.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacted bluntly to Young's celebration after their loss. He wasn't upset and simply said that if they don't want that to happen, New York needs to win. After a bit of a rocky start to the season, Atlanta seems to find its footing. They're relying on Johnson and Daniels heavily, with the latter leading the league in steals.

The Hawks will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks, who are riding a hot streak of their own. Still, Young's heroic antics could be under more bright lights in Las Vegas.