Like many other players around the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was left in sheer shock after hearing about the Dallas Mavericks’ call to go all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.

Young took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the move, noting that it sure can get a bit hectic in the days leading up to the NBA trade deadline.

The NBA gonna NBA.. it’s that time of year. Wow! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 5, 2023

The Mavericks acquired Irving and Markieff Morris from the Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round draft pick, and second-round picks in both 2027 and 2029.

Multiple teams were linked with Irving following his sudden trade request on Friday, including the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. In the end, the Nets completed such a trade with Dallas because they aspired to haul in a “point guard and wing” along with “future draft picks.”

The first domino of the NBA trade deadline has fallen, and multiple more moves are expected to be on the horizon. For one, the Hawks may be active in bolstering their roster in the coming days. They have been in the rumor mill with several players as of late, including Philadelphia Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle.

The Hawks currently hold the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-27 record.