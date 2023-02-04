Kyrie Irving made headlines on Friday, as he reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who is in the final year of his deal with the Nets, is hoping to find a new home in the league before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the Nets recently presented an offer to Irving’s camp that was tied to the “team winning a championship.” Irving’s camp halted negotiations with the Nets after they received this offer from them. Haynes added that the issue at hand “was not about money.”

Even if the Nets were to change course and offer Irving a full max contract, the veteran guard “wouldn’t even stay.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted on Friday that the Nets have been “reluctant to rush” into an agreement with Irving on a long-term deal because of multiple doubts regarding the guard, including on whether he could simply “stay reliable” for the franchise.

Irving does not have a shortage of suitors interested in trading for him ahead of next week’s NBA trade deadline. The likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns have already been linked with the soon-to-be free agent. From Irving’s standpoint, he has an interest in taking his talents to the Lakers.

Irving has so far featured in 40 games this season, where he has posted a 27.1 points per game average on 48.6 percent shooting.