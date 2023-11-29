HBCU commissioners from the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC met in Washington, D.C., to discuss NIL consequences for HBCU athletes

Commissioners from multiple HBCU conferences met in Washington, D.C., to discuss Name, Image, and Likeness policies with legislators. The group of commissioners wanted to ensure that HBCU athletes would receive the same level of benefits from NIL as their counterparts at PWIs.

Charles McClelland, Jacquie McWilliams, Sonja Stills, and Anthony Holloman were all in attendance. In order, they are the commissioners of the SWAC, CIAA, MEAC, and SIAC.

The main issue seemed to be the discussion of the student-athletes being labeled as employees.

“We are for NIL, the student-athletes being able to capitalize on this athletics enterprise,” said McClelland. “The issue we’re going to be facing is whether or not student-athletes will be deemed as employees. Within the SWAC, we are for the student-athletes getting what they deserve, but within limitations.”

McClelland went on to suggest that programs could be cut if athletes were deemed employees. About 80 percent of HBCU athletes are on financial aid, but that could be negatively impacted.

In September, the commissioners sent a joint letter to the Congressional Black Caucus warning them of the potential consequences.

“To protect all that we have accomplished on our HBCU campuses, we ask for your support in passing laws that, when necessary, pre-empt state law to create clear and fair playing fields for HBCU student-athletes,” the letter said. “Like the majority of our Division II and mid-major peers, most HBCUs do not generate significant revenue and rely heavily on school-appropriated funds and donations. Therefore, classifying student-athletes as employees would have a staggering impact on our athletic programs and schools.”