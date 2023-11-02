Virginia State running back, the "King of NIL," Rayquan Smith recently launched SponsorPro, an NIL service that connects brands to athletes

Rayquan Smith, a running back and kick returner for Virginia State University, is beginning his own Name, Image, and Likeness service. The “King of NIL” is a co-founder of SponsorPro, a website where student-athletes can more easily connect with brands for sponsorship deals.

On the website, both athletes and brands can sign up to connect with one another. Athletes can sign up for free, while brands have to pay a monthly $14.99 fee after a 30-day free trial.

Rayquan Smith has accumulated over 80 NIL deals since July 1, 2021, when student-athletes could finally make money from self-monetization.

“I didn't know too much about it,” Smith said. “I was probably one of the last ones to find out about it. Once I did find out about it, I reached out to like a hundred companies, went to sleep, woke back up and I received three DMs back. Two were a no, but one was a yes by Smart Cups. Smart Cups was my first NIL deal. Now I know that people are willing to work with HBCU athletes, and it was just very happy for me to get my first NIL deal.”

SponsorPro's About Us section of the website provided further detail into their goals.

“SponsorPro is the ultimate sports sponsorship platform for student-athletes looking to maximize their opportunities. Our platform connects local brands and businesses with student-athletes, creating meaningful partnerships that benefit both parties. With SponsorPro, student-athletes can unlock new revenue streams, build their personal brand, and gain valuable experiences that will help them succeed both on and off the field.”