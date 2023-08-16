Alabama A&M University welcomed its largest freshman class in history this weekend, as over 2,000 first-time students from 35 states and 7 countries represent the Class of 2027 for the Bulldogs.

“We are delighted to welcome this exceptional class to Alabama A&M University,” said President Daniel K. Wims in a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse & ClutchPointsHBCU. “Each student brings their unique strengths, backgrounds, and aspirations, already making their mark on the AAMU story. Our commitment is to prepare them for success, both in their careers and in life. It's no wonder that students and families are choosing Alabama A&M in record numbers.”

The freshman were officially introduced to the institution during the Convocation and Torch Lighting Ceremony on Saturday. Alumna Eboni Major served as the keynote speaker. Dwayne Green, the Director of Admissions, expressed his satisfaction with the arrival of the class of 2027.

“For some time, we have embraced the mantra ‘Start Here, Go Anywhere',” said Green. “This weekend, we witnessed a cohort of students from diverse backgrounds who clearly believe in the promise that our university holds. We will keep that promise to them until their graduation day in 2027.”

Alabama A&M experienced a surge in applications this Spring, receiving a record-breaking number of 15,000 applicants, representing a 30 percent increase compared to the previous recruitment cycle. Transfer applications also rose 16 percent.

“This historic moment is just the beginning,” said Braque Talley, the Vice President of Student Affairs. “Our admissions staff, alumni, and entire university community have come together to celebrate this achievement. It motivates us to continue making history together.”

Classes begin on August 17th.