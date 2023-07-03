It is a proud day for Alabama A&M basketball, as the HBCU program gets to see one of its alumni, Xavier Brewer, try to carve his path to the pros. That begins on the Detroit Pistons' NBA Summer League team, per Brandon King of HBCU Sports.

Brewer played three seasons for Morehouse College before transferring to the Bulldogs for his senior year last season. He did not leave much of an imprint on the stat sheet (2.7 points in just 8.4 minutes per game), but his athletic gifts and defensive upside have clearly caught the Pistons' eye and earned him a big opportunity starting July 8th.

Alabama A&M has had only four players drafted in NBA history, so a strong showing by the young forward can firmly put the program on the map. A leg up in the recruiting process can go a long way in allowing the team to climb up the SWAC standings going forward.

Brewer is landing in an ideal spot, on one of the younger and more intriguing rosters in NBA Summer League. The Pistons are intent on developing their young core under new head coach Monty Williams, who they inked to a historic 6-year, $78.5 million contract in May. The focus is obviously on Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duran and now the incoming Ausur Thompson, but there is room for a couple of unknowns to crack through as well.

Earning a spot on Detroit's NBA roster will be an arduous task for Xavier Brewer to be sure, but improbable odds are sometimes overcome in Las Vegas. Why not this year, too?