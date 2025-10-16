Fans of both the WNBA and Love Island have reason to be excited—the Bayou Barbie and WNBA standout Angel Reese recently sat down with Love Island fan-favorite Olandria Carthen, aka the Bama Barbie, for an intimate podcast interview that’s already generating buzz, even before its official release.

Known for being a boss on and off the court, Reese’s podcast highlights her talents outside of basketball. The Chicago Sky forward sat down with Love Island Season 7 fan-favorite Carthen to discuss the highs and lows of being in the public eye and being young, successful women navigating fame in a world driven by social media, according to some online teasers.

Reese has been in the limelight for quite some time as a standout player for Louisiana State University and now a star player in the WNBA. Carthen, who gained popularity on season 7 of Love Island USA, won fans over with her vibrant personality and authenticity. On the surface, it seems like Reese and Carthen don’t have much in common, but during the interview, the two women bonded over shared experiences.

The yet-to-be-released episode, recorded for Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast, brings together two dynamic young women who have each carved out distinct paths in the spotlight. Two sides of the same coin, Reese is known for her unapologetic confidence and being one of the leading voices in women’s basketball.

In addition to being a star on the court, Reese is also building her brand through her many partnership deals. Carthen recently received a pair of sneakers through Reese’s brand deal with Reebok. Carthen, who is new to fame, is making her transition from reality start to building her own brand and creating an identity outside of Love Island.

In a recent clip Carthen gushes about meeting Reese for the first time. She talks about being a fan of hers way before they sat down for the interview. Carthen also highlighted the similarities between her and Reese, referring to them as “the most hated” due to the amount of scrutiny they both received from the media.

Fans of Reese and Carthen are in for a treat when the episode drops. Though the official release date has not yet been announced, it is expected to drop sometime this month. Anticipation from fans continues to grow on social media.

The full episode of Unapologetically Angel featuring Angel Reese and Olandria is expected to drop soon on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.