If anything, Tremaine Jackson is one of the most compelling personalities in HBCU coaching today. From throwing shade at former LSU head coach Brian Kelly to singing about Prairie View A&M making it to the “Land of Purple & Gold” in Atlanta, Jackson announced his presence early in his first season with the Panthers.

He was a standout coach on the field as well, leading Prairie View A&M to a SWAC Championship and Cricket Celebration Bowl appearance, and boasted the best defense in HBCU football. Now, as the football season has drawn to a close, Jackson has turned his eye to recruiting and has very strict rules on how his team will handle the transfer portal.

Now that the portal opens in a few days, here's our updated understanding!! We look forward to hearing from all transfers that want to COMPETE for CHAMPIONSHIPS!!

In his post, he laid out strict rules:

“Panther Portal Understanding

1. When I follow you, there's a 4 hour window to follow back or we're done.

2. Send your phone number, transcripts and Hilite in the first message!

3. Make sure you address my staff as “Coach” and not “Bro” or by First/Last Name!

4. Don't ask me for NIL (which we do have) when PFF has you taking less than 150 snaps on the year on offense/defense or didn't play at all. You should've gotten your $ from the FBS, now its time to play!!

5. Pray, talk to your family, gf, dog and any other people before we offer you, not after you take 80 visits! I'm going to want to know ASAP!!

School starts for us January 12th. We don't have a lot of time to waste.

When you talk to us remember we achieved all of the following in our very 1st year:

2025 SWAC Champions

2025 SWAC Western Division Champions

# Winners of ALL Rivalry Games in 2025

Back-to-Back 3.0> Team GPA

2025 Celebration Bowl

Come to The Hill!! Go Panthers!!”

Jackson had the number one recruiting class in the SWAC last year. Perhaps these guidelines will allow him to once again build a team that can contend for championships.