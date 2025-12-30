After a successful first season, DeSean Jackson is set to lose another key contributor to his Delaware State roster. Star running back James Jones announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, and now standout linebacker Brian Bates Jr. is also set to enter the transfer portal.

Bates announced the decision via his social media accounts.

“Thank you Hornet Nation!

First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play this game. I'm grateful to the coaches, as well as all the faculty and staff at Delaware State University, for their support and guidance during my time here. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.”

Bates was one of the Hornets' biggest contributors on defense. He finished the season with 80 total tackles (41 solo), seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, as well as one forced fumble. He had his two best games out of conference versus Sacred Heart and Monmouth. Against Sacred Heart, he racked up 11 total tackles (two solo) and one quarterback hit, and against Monmouth, he secured 12 tackles (five solo).

Jackson, after a phenomenal season, is now tasked with continuing to build a strong roster in the transfer portal era. It certainly is possible to continue to build a contender, as South Carolina State's Chennis Berry won the MEAC championship and Celebration Bowl after having to overhaul his roster and bringing in 44 new players.

All eyes will be on Jackson this offseason as he manages to recruit a new and winning roster.