It's been over a year since Michael Vick was announced as Norfolk State head coach, and he departed his role on Fox NFL Kickoff. But on Sunday, Vick made his return to the television program with one year of college coaching under his belt and a lot to say.

“It ​was ​a ​great ​learning ​experience,” Vick said of his time at Norfolk State thus far. “​I ​tell ​you ​this: ​the ​record ​didn't ​reflect ​the ​vision, ​but ​I ​gotta ​give ​credit ​to ​my ​​players ​and ​the ​coaches. ​They ​never ​quit. ​They ​fought ​hard ​to ​the ​very ​end. ​And ​that's ​what ​you ​want, ​man. ​You ​want ​to ​be ​hard ​nosed, ​you ​know, ​you ​want ​to ​be ​a ​certain ​type ​of ​coach. ​Maybe ​I ​got ​to ​come ​in ​with ​the ​Nick ​Saban ​mentality, ​you ​know, ​at ​the ​start ​of ​this ​year. ​But, everybody ​hung ​in ​there ​and ​they ​fought ​hard, ​and ​I ​was ​proud ​of ​that. ​A ​lot ​of ​lessons ​learned.”

The crew also noticed that Vick has grown a few more gray hairs in his year with the Spartans.

“Oh yeah, ​no ​doubt. ​I ​definitely ​aged,” Vick jokingly said.

Norfolk State did struggle mightily this past season with Vick at the helm. They finished the campaign 1-11, their sole win coming off of a game-winning field goal in overtime versus rival Virginia State University. But, they never truly found themselves able to compete with their Division I rivals inside the MEAC and outside of the conference. They suffered several close losses early in the season while dropping every game in-conference, including to DeSean Jackson's Delaware State Hornets.

Now, Vick has to retool the team to change the fortunes of the program and build a winning culture for his next triumphant return to his Sunday football home.