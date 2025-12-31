Quinn Gray is now officially the head coach of Florida A&M, and he's already getting a ringing endorsement from a coaching legend with whom he's very familiar. In a promo posted by the O&G Strike Zone to secure donations for the football program, legendary Florida A&M coach Billy Joe spoke highly of Gray and gave his former player a ringing endorsement.

Former Head Coach Billy Joe, who led #FAMU Football to the 1998 National Black College Championship and coached Quinn Gray for five years, shares why he believes Coach Gray is ready to lead this program. Join the movement: https://t.co/Za3hEnamY1#RestoreTheStrike #ALLIn pic.twitter.com/u2fenssynl — The O&G StrikeZone (@OandGStrikezone) December 29, 2025

“ He was a member of my FAMU program from 1997 to 2001 five years. Those five years were FAMU's golden years. We never lost to BCU during that time. We made the NCA playoffs five straight years, and Quinn ran my Gulf Coast offense with precision and intelligence. We beat Troy State University twice and blew out Appalachian State on their own home field during those playoff runs. No HBCU football team has ever won three games in the NCA playoffs in Division I-AA.

He continued, “ No Swac team has ever won a game in the NCA playoffs. Quinn will bring the golden years back to FAMU, but he needs your help.”

Article Continues Below

Gray was one of Billy Joe's greatest players during his tenure with the Rattlers. He was the signal caller in Joe's “Gulf Coast Offense”, eventually becoming the Rattler's all-time leader in passing yards (7,378), pass attempts (1,113), pass completions (562) and touchdown passes (57). It's clear that Gray learned a lot as a player under Joe, as his teams have the penchant to move the ball through the air quickly and efficiently.

Gray became the head coach of Albany State in 2022 and led the team to two SIAC Championship appearances, ultimately winning the conference title in November. The team also earned the top seed in NCAA Super Region Two in the Division II playoffs, advancing to the regional final with wins over Valdosta State and Benedict. On December 6th, Albany State concluded a historic 12-2 season with a 31-24 loss to Newberry.

Perhaps Gray can be the coach that Florida A&M faithful believe that he can be, carving out his legacy similar to what Joe did in his time.