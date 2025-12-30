Michael Vick and Norfolk State are set to lose a huge game against their bitter in-state rival, Virginia State University, starting in 2026.

The 2026 Football Schedule is here.

Virginia State released their 2026 football schedule on Monday, and many were shocked to see that the annual matchup between the longtime rivals was not on the early-season schedule. Instead, Virginia State is set to face the reigning HBCU National Champion, South Carolina State, on September 12th.

The scheduling decision by both institutions signals the first time since 2019 that Virginia State and Norfolk State have not played each other. Changing the schedule is noteworthy, as Michael Vick earned his first coaching win against Virginia State 34-31 in an overtime thriller on September 6th.

Virginia State was able to keep pace with its Division I counterparts and even led the game by a considerable amount before flubbing the opportunity to win the game at the end of regulation with a game-winning field goal, which they ultimately missed. Norfolk State quarterback Otto Kuhns was able to orchestrate a comeback that led to a successful game-winning field goal kick in overtime for Norfolk State to ultimately secure Vick's first and only win this past season.

Now all eyes will be on Norfolk’s part to see what they do in lieu of the Virginia State game being moved off of their schedule, and whether we'll see the game return in the 2027 season or in the near future.

Virginia State definitely elects to put itself to the test with the game against Chennis Berry and his South Carolina State Bulldogs. Berry has been dominant against Division II HBCUs since his second season at Benedict College in 2022. In that time span, he's only lost to one HBCU in general: Jackson State University in the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl.

The season kicks off for Virginia State University on August 29th against Barton College.