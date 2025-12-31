This holiday season, Florida A&M University alumnus and writer Gregory Anderson honored the legacy of his late father with the premiere of his heartfelt Lifetime movie “Deck the Hallways,” starring Loretta Devine. The film, inspired by Anderson’s own experiences caring for his father—longtime Florida A&M math professor Dr. Osiefield Anderson, Ph.D.—weaves themes of family, tradition, and memory into a festive story about rekindling holiday spirit and cherished connections.

“The story became about everything Dad taught me, about honoring what matters, celebrating the people we love while we have them, and finding ways to keep their spirit alive,” said Gregory in an article by the Chicago Crusader.

According to Gregory, “Deck the Hallways” was the final script he completed before his father’s passing. He began writing the project earlier this year while caring for Dr. Anderson, explaining that the creative process became a way to cope with and make sense of what his family was experiencing during that difficult time.

“Writing it helped me process what we were going through: the importance of embracing life, cherishing every moment, and understanding that traditions evolve but faith and love endure.”

Dr. Osiefield Anderson devoted more than six decades to teaching at Florida A&M before retiring in 2019. Continuing to educate students well into his 90s, he inspired generations by seamlessly blending philosophy and mathematics while imparting lessons that extended far beyond the classroom. Widely admired not only as a professor, Dr. Anderson was also a motivational speaker, accomplished orator, poet, and proud Army veteran. He passed away on August 10, 2025, at the age of 97.

“Deck the Hallways” centers on Zoe (Nakia Toussaint), a Bay Area tech executive who returns to Chicago to visit her grandmother, Agnes (the legendary Loretta Devine). Once home, Zoe discovers that Agnes has traded cherished family traditions for bold new ideas—including canceling the beloved Christmas party started by her late husband. With the help of her childhood crush, Jace (Jaime M. Callica), and the support of her neighbors, Zoe works to revive the treasured tradition. Blending family, romance, nostalgia, and plenty of holiday spirit, the film delivers all the ingredients of a classic Christmas story.

The film also adds to Lifetime’s growing commitment to spotlighting HBCUs in recent years. The network has increasingly highlighted narratives rooted in HBCU culture and experiences, including the broadcast of “Abducted at an HBCU” and “Real Love,” a film set against an HBCU backdrop inspired by Mary J. Blige’s iconic song.

Gregory is well known for his other works, including BET’s Carl Weber’s “The Family Business,” “The Family Business: New Orleans,” “The Black Hamptons,” and the box office smash hit “Stomp the Yard.”

“Deck the Hallways” is now available to stream on-demand on the Lifetime app and on the Lifetime website.