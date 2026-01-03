After a phenomenal season as a key contributor for Jackson State's championship puzzle, Travis Terrell Jr. has entered the transfer portal. Terrell announced his intentions to depart the Tigers on his social media accounts, saying:

“This was a hard decision to make just because the type of love I received & got from Coach TC Taylor, Coach Jones, Coach Gallon, Coach Manny, Coach Marshall, & the JSU fanbase and community. I would also want to thank Hall of Fame Kevin Dent, and the whole KC1400 collective for everything thing they have done.

This wasn't an emotional or feeling based decision. This was a personal/business decision for me, and my family, and my future. I would like to thank those who were with me along the way on my journey. I put it in Gods hands and it's time for a new window to open and time for change.

With that being said I will be entering the Transfer Portal with 2-3 years of eligibility.”

Article Continues Below

Jackson State boasted one of the best running back rooms in HBCU football with the tandem of Ahmad Miller, Donerio Davenport, and Travis Terrell Jr. He finished the season with 608 yards on 102 attempts and five touchdowns.

He had two games in which he rushed for over 100 yards, including a pivotal game against Bethune-Cookman, where he, Miller, and Davenport all hit the century mark. Against the Wildcats, Terrell rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown. He ripped off a 25-yard run in the second quarter that broke the tie with Bethune-Cookman to put Jackson State up 14-7 after the PAT.

Terrell is now one of thousands of student-athletes in the transfer portal as the window has opened, coinciding with the start of the new year.