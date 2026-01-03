Following the departure of Larry Scott to Auburn, Howard University appears to have found its next leader of the football program in a decorated Bison alumnus. Howard University interim president Wayne A.I. Frederick announced that the institution has offered former Bison quarterback Ted White the position.

Fredrick said in an Instagram post:

“Bison Community, I am pleased to share that an offer has been extended to Howard alumnus and former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ted White to assume the position as Howard University’s Head Football Coach. His record-setting collegiate career, professional experience in the NFL, CFL, and NFL Europe, and proven leadership as a coach reflect a deep commitment to excellence at the University and our scholar athletes. We look forward to soon sharing more as we finalize details on Coach White’s future appointment and as we continue to invest in the future of Bison football.”

White is arguably one of the best HBCU quarterbacks of all time. He finished his career with 9,808 passing yards and 92 touchdowns. He became both the MEAC and Howard's all-time leader in all three categories. But his impact in college football wasn't done after he hung up his cleats. He's amassed a 20-year coaching career at both the FCS and FBS levels. He started his career at Texas Southern University as quarterbacks coach from 2006-2008, then served as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Southern University, and later returned to Howard.

Upon returning to his alma mater, he served in various capacities from 2011-2016, including offensive coordinator, assistant head coach, and quarterbacks coach. He then had stops at Prairie View A&M and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He also has FBS coaching experience at Maryland and UCLA, as well as professional football experience in the UFL and NFL.

White's hire is expected to be formally announced soon.