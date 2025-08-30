A blocked Clark Atlanta field goal kick led to Valdosta State escaping an upset with a 31-28 victory. Valdosta State has been traditionally dominant against HBCUs, especially SIAC programs, with a record of 59-5 against the conference in the program's history. Their last loss against an HBCU came in 2022 to the Jada Byers-led Virginia Union Panthers, but Clark Atlanta provided a different test.

Clark Atlanta, under head coach Teddy Keaton, had a phenomenal run in his first season with the program. Keaton built an impressive resume, including knocking off an FCS team in Bethune-Cookman, beating conference contenders such as Fort Valley State and Tuskegee University, and making it all the way to the SIAC championship, where they lost to Miles College. Although their star quarterback David Wright is no longer on the team, Clark Atlanta still looked poised to execute Keaton's vision of a high-powered and diverse offensive attack under Jackson State transfer Zy McDonald.

Clark Atlanta surely tested the Blazers and at points even had control of the game. Valdosta State got on the board first for a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. Clark Atlanta then went on a 14-play drive that ended with a Jalen Samuels three-yard touchdown run to tie up the game. After several minutes in which there was no scoring on either side, Valdosta State broke the drought as quarterback Harris Boyd threw a 49-yard pass to Armani Hayes for a touchdown. McDonald was not to be outdone, as he threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to David Martin to tie the game up at 14-14 with 16 seconds left in the second quarter.

Early in the third quarter, McDonald again found his receiver, this time Darren Stephens, for a 22-yard touchdown that put Clark Atlanta up 21-14 for its first lead in the game. Valdosta State then scored again with an Eric Watts two-yard rush into the end zone with 6:39 left in the third quarter. McDonald, who is an adept dual-threat quarterback, ran one yard into the end zone for a touchdown only a couple of minutes later, with 4:14 left in the third quarter, to put Clark Atlanta up 28-21.

It seemed as if Clark Atlanta was poised for the upset and to start their season with a bang, beating the reigning Gulf South Champions, who were the runners-up in the NCAA Division II National Championship. But Valdosta State proved its championship worth, even with a new coach at the helm of the team. With 14 seconds left in the third quarter, Jamontez Woods rushed two yards for a touchdown, officially tying the game 28-28. Then, with eight minutes and three seconds left in the fourth quarter, Matt Rolader got a successful field goal to put Valdosta State up for good. The Blazers led 31-28.

Clark Atlanta had the opportunity to tie the game and at the very least send it into overtime, but Carlos Lopez's 48-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Valdosta State, ending a 12-play, 63-yard drive that had given Clark Atlanta hopes of winning the game. Ultimately, Valdosta State kneeled it out, picking up a narrow victory.

For Clark Atlanta, even in their loss, this game was a proof of concept for Teddy Keaton. Although the team looks to move on from David Wright, their star quarterback last season, McDonald showed flashes of brilliance and his ability to be a playmaker. He finished the game with 234 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-30 passing. McDonald also rushed for one touchdown and gained 56 yards on the ground in seven attempts. Armani Harris once again proved to be a star for Clark Atlanta with four receptions for 65 yards, with Martin and Stevens both catching a pair of touchdowns from McDonald.

Clark Atlanta heads back to Atlanta for the start of a two-game homestand in which they play Florida Memorial University on September 6 at 3 PM.