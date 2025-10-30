Former Miss Clark Atlanta University Shekinah Burden has officially joined the cast of the highly anticipated second season of the Netflix original reality competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge.

Netflix recently revealed the roster for the upcoming season of the game show, which pits 456 players against one another. Squid Game: The Challenge is a competition series directly inspired by the streamer's massive global hit, Squid Game.

The reality version features 456 real-life contestants competing in high-stakes children's games for the chance to win a grand prize of $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history. The series borrows from the original drama's challenges, signature set design, and the requirement for all players to be mentally, physically, and socially sharp to survive elimination.

Burden is a Spring 2024 graduate of Clark Atlanta University. During her time at CAU, she was heavily involved in student governance and leadership. Her roles included Miss Freshman (2020–2021 school year), Sophomore Class President (2021–2022 school year), and SGA Secretary (2022–2023 school year).

She culminated her tenure by successfully running for and winning the title of Miss Clark Atlanta University in Spring 2023, securing a significant share of the vote from the student body. According to her player profile on Netflix, Burden is currently a media executive living in Texas.

She provided a quote to Netflix expressing her readiness and competitive spirit for the high-pressure tournament.

“I’m very adventurous. I love anything with an adrenaline rush. I’m not scared to get dirty, and I am truly a country girl at heart.”

Burden is the latest HBCU alumna to earn an oppourtunity onto a reality TV show. In 2024, Alcorn State alumnus Darian “Dee” was featured in Netflix's The Circle. Tuskege University alumna Olandria Carthen rose to stardom after a memorable appearance on Season 7 of Peacock's hit series Love Island. Now, Burden looks to employ her skills and talents to emerge victorious in a large field of competitors and win $4.56 million.

Season two of Squid Game: The Challenge is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on November 1st.