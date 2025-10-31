In a highly anticipated coaching showdown that had been months in the making, DeSean Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets emerged victorious over Michael Vick’s Norfolk State Spartans with a 27-20 final score at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The score was way closer than the game was, as the flow was ultimately dictated by Delaware State’s clear game plan and dominance on the ground.

The game was tight in the first half, though a late surge gave Delaware State a slim separation. The Hornets’ victory was secured by their unwavering commitment to the run game, while Norfolk State—despite possessing effective passing weapons—was too slow to abandon its ineffective rushing attack.

Early in the game, the Spartans appeared to have found a weakness in the Hornet defense, which has struggled with pass coverage all season. Quarterback Otto Khuns (who has been effective as QB1 since early in the season) had moments of brilliance, including evading pressure and delivering key throws during Norfolk State's early drives. However, Michael Vick was seemingly hesitant to fully commit to the passing attack, attempting to establish a run game that the Delaware State defensive line stuffed immediately.

Delaware State, one of the top rushing teams in college football, stayed consistent with its identity. They rushed the ball 41 times for a total of 201 yards. The turning point came when running back James Jones broke off a 76-yard run, which put the Hornets up 27-13. Jones finished the game with 10 carries for 109 yards. Fellow back Marquis Gillis was also productive, adding 79 yards on 17 carries.

Hornet quarterback Marqueise Bennett was efficient, completing 16 of 18 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown, allowing him to manage the clock and leverage the dominance of the ground game. It took Michael Vick too long to adjust and fully employ a passing attack after the rushing game proved nonexistent. Running back Kahlil King, an adept player, only received five carries for 30 yards.

Despite this tactical lag, Norfolk State’s receiving corps stood out, with J.J. Evans finishing with 5 catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard score, and Andre Kendrick tallying 9 catches for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Khuns finished with 311 passing yards, but many of these were accumulated only as the Spartans fell behind and were forced to chase the game. The final score masked the fact that Delaware State’s defense, despite its vulnerability to the pass, forced a crucial late-game interception on Khuns by Tahmir Ellis, which effectively extinguished any hope of a Norfolk State comeback.

For DeSean Jackson and the Hornets, the win keeps their MEAC Championship hopes alive. They had already defeated North Carolina Central and will now prepare for their season-defining final game against South Carolina State in mid-November, as they’re likely to beat Morgan State and Howard. The victory over Norfolk State dramatically improves Delaware State’s path to the Celebration Bowl in Jackson’s first year.

For Michael Vick and Norfolk State, the loss effectively ends their hopes of winning the MEAC Championship. While Vick has not secured a Division I victory this season, the talent displayed by Khuns and the receiving room suggests that if he can retool the offensive line and commit to an up-tempo passing scheme, the Spartans could emerge as a serious contender against Jackson next season.

Ultimately, DeSean Jackson emerged victorious over his former teammate, building an incredibly compelling coaching résumé in his first season by sticking to a winning formula. Michael Vick could stand to take notes.