The College of Business and the College of Sciences and Engineering at Southern University can soon see some positive changes. Shell donated $5 million to the university to help support student success initiatives in these areas. This significant donation helps fund the university’s System’s Strategic Pillar, specifically Student Success.

Within the College of Sciences and Engineering, the chemical engineering program will receive a significant amount of funding to help improve the program. The funding will go toward curriculum development, laboratory operations, and experimental learning opportunities for students. By investing in these types of programs, Shell is helping create opportunities for the next generation of scientists, engineers, and creators.

To further add to the resources available for students on Southern’s campus, the donation will also help fund a Student Success Center providing things like academic support and career development tools to help student development.

“We are proud to continue to partner with Shell, which has a consistent presence on the Baton Rouge campus,” said Dennis J. Shields, president of the Southern University System. “Positive student outcomes is a top priority, and corporate engagement is vital to this. Collaborating with Shell at this level ensures that we can continue to produce a prepared and poised workforce.”

Shell is committed to helping advance STEM education. Bridging the gap between academic programs and the needs of STEM fields, Shell also supports the Business and Industry Cluster and the College of Sciences and Engineering’s Executive Leadership Council.

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Southern University through this transformative investment in engineering education and student success,” said Emma Lewis, executive vice president for Shell Chemicals. “By supporting both infrastructure and academic resources, we are empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders who will shape the future of energy and technology.”

Donations like this help contribute to Southern’s overall mission to provide students with high-quality learning experiences, especially in the business and STEM fields. Collaboration between HBCUs and major corporations like Shell shows the importance of these partnerships to help prepare students for the future.

“The mission of the College of Sciences and Engineering is to provide transformative educational experiences—this generous gift will allow us to do so,” said Lealon Martin, dean of the College of Sciences and Engineering.