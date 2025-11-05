SAN FRANCISCO– It didn't take long after the Golden State Warriors' 118-107 win over the Phoenix Suns for Steve Kerr to rule Stephen Curry out for the matchup with the Sacramento Kings coming up within the next 24 hours.

“He’s wiped out right now so I don’t care what the doctors say. We gotta get him some rest,” Kerr said after the game. “I'll make the decision right now, he's not going to play tomorrow. He needs rest. He's been sick. All the travel and everything, it’s just caught up to him.”

Though Curry led Golden State to the victory with 28 points, the two-time MVP had to fight through a cold that had been bothering him since the Midwest road trip last week. And when Curry stepped up to the podium for his post-game press conference, it was pretty obvious from his coughing and the sound of his voice that the Dubs' point guard is dealing with an illness right now.

“I'll be alright. Need a day to hopefully kick it to the curb and get back to full strength,” Curry said between sniffles and coughs. “It's good enough to get through the night, but it's getting worse, so I don't want to stay too close, [going to] stay far away from y'all.”

Steph Curry has been dealing with a cold the past couple of days (since the somewhere during the road trip). Pretty clear from the moment he stepped to the podium he had to power through it. Steve Kerr’s already rule him out for the game in Sac tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BN3oYqQiPv — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) November 5, 2025

The Warriors built a quick 20-point lead but played with their food a bit in the second half, which kept them from getting their starters early rest. But Jimmy Butler did not play in the second half as he dealt with back tightness that had him ruled as questionable entering the game. His status for the Kings game is questionable, Kerr told reporters after the game. With how arduous the Dubs' schedule has been, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Warriors rest their vets.

How the sickness has affected Curry

Article Continues Below

As Curry and Kerr told reporters after the game, the Dubs' star has been dealing with this sickness for a couple of days now. Curry talked about how his play versus the Suns was impacted by the sickness.

“Tonight, the second half, the gas tank was on E. I'm not blaming the airball on that,” Curry joked. “Just trying to dig through it and get to the finish line and get a win and keep moving.”

Curry's illness comes in the midst of eight games in 15 days. It's a stretch that hasn't been kind to anyone on the Warriors but especially so for the aging veterans. Kerr's been vocal about how the team works with the medical staff, an effort he calls a “collaboration” between him, the doctors, and the players. Curry spoke on how he and the team will handle the workload of back-to-backs and tight schedules.

“We only had one conversation yesterday, and some clarity came out of it in terms of how we're trying to get through, especially these next couple of weeks, because it's pretty dense and we're all over the place. But it's not rocket science; it's just if you're able to play, play. If something pops up, sickness or something that's ailing. I know Jimmy's [Butler]– I think it was his back, you want to be cautious, but we're trying to build momentum. Those two games on the road hurt a little, but we're all just collaborating.”

After a drive up north to Sacramento, seven of the Warriors' next eight games will be on the road. Health remains key for Golden State as they try to work their way to the playoffs fully intact. That makes it more urgent for them to pull wins out of this stretch of crunched together games.