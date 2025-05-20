One of the most shocking snubs of the 2025 NFL Draft was Virginia Union star Jada Byers. Arguably the best HBCU running back in the nation, Byers proved year in and year out that he was a game-changing tail back that proved his dominance against HBCUs and non HBCUs alike. But now he gets the opportunity to prove that he belongs at the pro level.

Per NFL Network's Steve Wyche, Byers has signed with the Memphis Showboats of the United Football League (UFL). The league is currently in season with their next game on May 24th versus the Arlington Renegades. Although there are only two games left, perhaps Byers can get significant playing time and showcase his skills.

During his time at Virginia Union, Byers redefined excellence at the Division II level. Over four seasons, Byers amassed a school-record 5,311 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns, surpassing Andre Braxton’s previous mark of 5,008 career rushing yards. His dominance extended across the CIAA, where he led the conference in rushing and earned back-to-back CIAA Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2023 and 2024.

One of Byers's standout performances for the Panthers came in 2022 against the Valdosta State Blazers, a perennial Division II powerhouse, and the previous year’s National Championship finalists. In a stunning upset, Byers rushed for an incredible 319 yards and scored 3 touchdowns, cementing his place as one of the brightest stars in college football.

Byers was instrumental in leading Virginia Union to consecutive CIAA Championships and NCAA Division II playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. One standout moment came in October 2024 when Byers set a school record with 348 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a 56-28 victory over Bowie State, shattering a 93-year-old program record for single-game rushing touchdowns.