Following his team's 31-7 loss to Lamar University on Saturday evening, Texas Southern coach Cris Dishman did not hold back. In post-game comments obtained by HBCU Legends, Dishman called his team's performance “disgusting to watch.”

Coach Cris Dishman expresses extreme disappointment in his team's recent football performance, calling it ‘disgusting to watch' and ensuring that the players and coaching staff are aware of his dissatisfaction. #football #sports @hbculegends pic.twitter.com/uKgCeAXg2k — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) September 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Well, that's not TSU football,” Dishman said. “I did not sign on for football games like this. I'm sure now my coaches and my players are all on edge. I made sure that before I came in here him, 'cause that type of football out there is disgusting. Disgusting to watch; disgusting to coach.”

Dishman has high expectations for his team in his second season, even making headlines for his confident demeanor ahead of the Labor Day Classic against rival coach Tremaine Jackson of Prairie View A&M.

“We’re going to be in Atlanta. That’s our goal. Our goal is always going to remain the same no matter who’s on the other side of the football or not. Our goal is to win the West. Our goal is to win in Atlanta and that’s what we’re going to do,” Dishman said of his perception of Texas Southern's outlook this season prior to the Labor Day Classic.

Article Continues Below

The Tigers' loss drops them to 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in the SWAC. Their first in-conference loss came in a shocking walk-off touchdown defeat to Prairie View A&M. While Lamar has a reputation for being a competitive FCS team, they have been a middle-of-the-pack team in recent seasons and were not unbeatable.

After Texas Southern responded to Lamar's first score, an 18-yard fumble recovery by Nyir Jones, Lamar took over. They put up two touchdowns in the second quarter, and Texas Southern never scored again.

The Tigers' defense struggled to stop Lamar's rushing attack, as the Cardinals finished the game with 252 yards on 42 attempts and two touchdowns on the ground. Both teams struggled with the passing game. Lamar finished with 81 passing yards on 22 attempts, while Texas Southern had just 53 yards on 23 attempts. Lamar's ability to assert their physical dominance in the run game led to their overwhelming victory.

Despite the difficult loss, Dishman's Tigers get a break this week with a bye. They will resume SWAC play on September 27th when they visit Mississippi Valley State. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on SWAC TV.