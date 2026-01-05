It's Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated's Founders Day, and the organization boasts several notable members who are making their mark on the world. From politics, to media, and sports, men of Kappa Alpha Psi are leading in industry and making history.

Here are three notable members of Kappa Alpha Psi.

Mike Tomlin

Fresh off of leading his Steelers to a huge AFC North championship victory over the Ravens, Mike Tomlin celebrates his fraternity's founder's day. He was initiated into the Xi Theta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi at William & Mary and graduated in 1995. Tomlin is still in his first head-coaching job with the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading the team to a Super Bowl XXXVII victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

He's also known as a consistent winner: he's never had a losing season as a head coach, and his Steelers have finished over .500 in 19 consecutive seasons.

Hakeem Jefferies

Hakeem Jefferies is routinely in the news, addressing the political news of the day as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives. He is a seven-term representative for New York's 8th congressional district, starting his tenure in 2013. He was initiated into Kappa Alpha Psi at Binghamton University as a Sophomore, being voted by his fraternity brothers to become the president of the organization.

That leadership served him well as a corporate lawyer, then as an elected politician, first as a New York Assemblyman, then as a member of Congress.

Mark Lamont Hill

Dr. Mark Lamont Hill is well known in HBCU spaces as a former Morehouse College dropout who later became a professor at the prestigious institution after completing his undergraduate coursework at Temple University. But, to many, he's risen to prominence as a member of the acclaimed Joe Budden Podcast, a nexus point for his media pursuits where he walks the fine line of scholar, journalist, and entertainer.

He also works for Al Jazeera as the host of Upfront and has worked for BET as well as Huffington Post as a host and interviewer.