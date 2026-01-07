Former Jackson State star Travis Terrell Jr. is headed to the Big Ten, as he has announced his commitment to Purdue. He announced the commitment on his social media accounts after posting pictures from his official visit on January 5th.

Had a great visit🖤🤍🤎!! pic.twitter.com/SXYFYXNQvq — Travis Terrell Jr (APE) (@TravisJr18) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

He joins a Boilermakers squad that ranked 15th in the Big 10 in rushing at 125.6 yards per game and 11 touchdowns. Terrell will certainly look to be the catalyst for the change in the backfield for Purdue with his committment.

Jackson State boasted one of the best running back rooms in HBCU football with the tandem of Ahmad Miller, Donerio Davenport, and Travis Terrell Jr. He finished the season with 608 yards on 102 attempts and five touchdowns.

He had two games in which he rushed for over 100 yards, including a pivotal game against Bethune-Cookman, where he, Miller, and Davenport all hit the century mark. Against the Wildcats, Terrell rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown. He ripped off a 25-yard run in the second quarter that broke the tie with Bethune-Cookman to put Jackson State up 14-7 after the PAT.

He announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in a heartfelt message to Jackson State fans, letting it be known that the decision wasn't based on emotion.

“This was a hard decision to make just because the type of love I received & got from Coach TC Taylor, Coach Jones, Coach Gallon, Coach Manny, Coach Marshall, & the JSU fanbase and community. I would also want to thank Hall of Fame Kevin Dent, and the whole KC1400 collective for everything thing they have done.

This wasn't an emotional or feeling based decision. This was a personal/business decision for me, and my family, and my future. I would like to thank those who were with me throughout my journey. I put it in Gods hands and it's time for a new window to open and time for change.”