The Baltimore Orioles are looking to pick up where they left off in 2024 after struggling for the entirety of the 2025 season amid underperformance from a few key prospects as well as some poor performances from their starting pitching rotation. In fact, adding to their pitching staff was one of the main priorities for the Orioles this offseason, and they bolstered their staff by swinging a trade for Shane Baz, the 26-year-old starter from the Tampa Bay Rays, in exchange for four prospects.

But the Orioles don't seem to be done adding to their pitching staff quite yet. As per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Baltimore believes that they have enough prospect capital to add another front of the rotation starter to fuel their playoff push for 2026.

“[The Orioles] view their rotation as ‘adequate'. Well, ‘adequate' is not necessarily where they want to be. They're in a good spot right now, a much better spot than they were. It's Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz, Zach Eflin, Dean Kremer, that's what you have right there,” Rosenthal said. “But what you're saying is exactly what they seem to believe, that they need one more [pitcher] to fit toward the top of their rotation.”

The Orioles believe they still have the prospect depth to make another trade for a starting pitcher, says @Ken_Rosenthal. 👀 pic.twitter.com/z30hRmi007 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 6, 2026

Orioles have their choice of starting pitcher in busy market

Rosenthal added that the Orioles have the luxury of choice; in free agency, southpaw starters such as Ranger Suarez and Framber Valdez remain. It's not quite clear, however, how much is left in their budget after pulling off the big winter signing of Pete Alonso.

They could then explore the trade market; they could add another Milwaukee Brewers ace like they did in the past with Corbin Burnes by acquiring Freddy Peralta. Rosenthal also mentioned Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins and Mackenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals as possibilities for the Orioles.