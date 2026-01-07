Miami football received an encouraging update Tuesday as it prepares for one of the biggest games in recent program history, with a key defensive piece trending toward availability ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Defensive tackle Ahmad Moten Sr. appears on track to play despite an ankle injury suffered during Miami’s CFP quarterfinal victory over Ohio State. The senior lineman exited that game early and had been listed as questionable throughout the week, creating uncertainty along the Hurricanes’ defensive line.

The update carries significant implications for Miami’s Fiesta Bowl semifinal matchup against Ole Miss. Moten anchors the defensive front and plays a central role in stopping the run and collapsing the pocket, particularly against offenses that rely on balance and quarterback mobility.

ESPN's Pete Thamel shared the update on his X (formerly known as Twitter), relaying comments from defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman following media availability ahead of the CFP semifinal in Arizona.

“Positive news on the injury front for Miami heading into the CFP semi-finals against Ole Miss. DC Corey Hetherman said he's ‘very confident’ starting DT Ahmad Moten Sr. (ankle) will play. He'd been listed as questionable after getting hurt against OSU.”

Concerns surrounding Moten’s status surfaced after he logged only 19 snaps against Ohio State. During the regular season, he started 12 games and earned All-ACC Second Team honors, consistently generating interior pressure and anchoring Miami’s run defense.

Looking ahead, the Hurricanes’ defensive front will be critical against an Ole Miss offense that features multiple rushing threats. In particular, running back Kewan Lacy and dual-threat quarterback Trinidad Chambliss both stress interior gap integrity. Consequently, disciplined line play will be essential for Miami’s defensive success.

The Fiesta Bowl semifinal represents a win-or-go-home moment in Miami’s College Football Playoff run. With a national championship berth at stake, the availability of experienced contributors becomes magnified.

While Miami has depth along the defensive front, Moten’s presence stabilizes rotations and limits matchup issues. His experience against high-powered offenses could play a defining role in Miami’s ability to control tempo and advance to the national title game.