Texas Tech had an amazing season, winning the Big 12 championship and clinching a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Although their season is over after a loss to Oregon, they're turning to HBCU talent to take them over the top next Fall.

Joey McGuire's Red Raiders already secured a commitment from former Allen University defensive lineman Amarie Flemming. Flemming was one of the best defensive linemen in Division II and had interest from other FBS and FCS programs around the nation. He finished the 2025 season netting 48 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, as well as four forced fumbles. His talent landed him on the All-SIAC first team, one of eight total Yellow Jacket players to earn the honor. Allen University had a good year in head coach Cedric Pearl's second season, finishing 6-5 overall and 5-3 in conference.

Now, McGuire and his recruiting staff are looking toward the SWAC to fortify their wide receiver room. Texas Tech is adding former Alabama State wide receiver Jalen Jones. Jones was one of the best pass catchers in FCS, finishing the year with 1,167 yards and nine touchdowns.

Now, he looks to factor himself into the winning puzzle for Texas Tech. Texas Tech stayed true to its penchant for offense, as the program is notable for producing quarterback talent such as Patrick Mahomes. They averaged 278.5 passing yards per game and 33 passing touchdowns. They also found themselves among the top two teams in the Big 12 in scoring offense, averaging 38.4 points per game.

Both Flemming and Jones should undoubtedly be in the mix for meaningful snaps for Texas Tech next year as they look to duplicate the successes of this year while building upon their national championship contention blueprint.