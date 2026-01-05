Transfer portal season is upon us, and Marshall Faulk made a huge move to land his possible QB1 for Southern University. Per a report by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, former Houston quarterback Zeon Chriss is joining the Jaguars this Fall.

Houston quarterback transfer Zeon Chriss is expected to transfer to Southern under new Jaguars head coach Marshall Faulk, a source tells @CBSSports. Chriss started seven games at Houston in 2024. Before Houston, was the starting QB at Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/kZ7hWrRMOZ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet



Chriss joined Houston in 2024, finishing the season with 824 yards and four touchdowns with eight interceptions. He didn't see the field often this season, but threw for one touchdown in a game against College Football Playoff contender Texas Tech on October 4th.

Before his time with Houston, he started his college career at Louisiana. He finished his freshman season in 2023 with 1,222 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions while also rushing for 492 yards and 6 rushing touchdowns. His best game came against Texas State, where he threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns as well as 67 yards and one touchdown on October 7, 2023.

A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Chriss brings an infusion of local talent to Faulk's Southern program. It also gives a taste of the type of quarterbacks that the Pro Football Hall of Famer favors, which is dual-threat quarterbacks that can make plays with their legs. Perhaps Chriss can turn around the fortunes of the Jaguar QB position, as the team hasn't seen consistent, high-level play in the past few seasons.