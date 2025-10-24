The HBCU world is reeling after Southern University fired Terrence Graves after a shaky 1-6 start to the season. Southern University Athletics Director Roman Banks made the decision on Monday after openly musing about it during the post-game press conference following the Jaguars' homecoming loss to Prairie View A&M and following Graves's appearance on Monday morning's SWAC Coaches Call.

Graves is the latest coach to be released in an accelerated time span, with his predecessor, Eric Dooley, being let go during the 2023 season after a 5-5 record. As Southern has had three coaches over the past five years, with Jason Rollins leading the team in the Fall 2021 season, WAFB reporter Kevin Batiste asked Banks at a recent press conference whether he believes the athletics department is doing its due diligence in selecting its coach.

Southern's last three head coaches: Jason Rollins: Fall 2021 season❌

Eric Dooley: Nearly 2 out of 4 years❌

I asked AD Roman Banks if he is doing his due diligence in these head coaching searches.

“I think we felt pretty good about it. And with that being said, we won our side too. We won our division twice. So, there are a lot of people that don't come close to winning their divisions, and they have done that. But I do think that this was different because their expectations were so high, and that the game plan was there. And not just not winning those games, but the way we competed in those games. I think that's the difference.”

Now, co-offensive coordinator Fred McNair is the latest coach to lead the Jaguars. While he's only serving as interim head coach, McNair is expected to bring some level of stability to the team. He has a resume that suggests a pedigree of winning. McNair has led his teams to a 48-33 record.

His Alcorn State squads were particularly dominant in 2018 and 2019, earning consecutive trips to the Celebration Bowl, though they lost to North Carolina A&T. Overall, McNair's Braves have claimed four SWAC East titles. In his final season with the Braves in 2023, Alcorn State achieved a 7-4 overall record and went 6-2 in the SWAC. The team also boasted six All-SWAC selections, ranking third in the conference.

In McNair's first game at the helm of the program, Southern is set to face off against Florida A&M, another blue-blood SWAC program struggling this season. The game will kick off on Saturday at 5 PM EST.