To help Virginia HBCUs further progress in the field of humanities research, Google Data Centers has donated $150,000 to support this effort. Through the Virginia Humanities HBCU Scholars Fellowship, the donation will help fund research while providing students, faculty, writers, and doctoral students with access to publishing outlets and a supportive environment. The Google Data Centers Community Development and Engagement team provided this donation.

“It’s heartening to see that the private sector values and supports this work,” said Yosef Medina, director of the fellowship. “This funding represents more than the support it will provide for HBCU scholars; it signals what is possible for the humanities sector at large. Support from individuals, corporations, and foundations is more vital than ever for cultural organizations. We are grateful to our partners at Google who understand the value and importance of this work and are excited for what the future holds.”

Sadly, due to President Trump's funding cuts to HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions, Virginia Humanities has lost $1.7 million in federal funding. Additionally, the National Endowment for the Humanities’ longstanding HBCU Fellowship was canceled earlier this year.

“At a time when federal cuts are threatening the future of public humanities programs across the country, this generous corporate gift is both timely and deeply affirming,” said Matthew Gibson, executive director of Virginia Humanities. “The investment creates a critical space for emerging and seasoned scholars to lead, research, and tell stories that matter. It’s a powerful reminder that even in moments of uncertainty, partnerships like this can help sustain the humanities and the institutions that have long been champions of the public good.”

This year several HBCUs in different states have received funding to fund various areas of research, including artificial intelligence. In June, $9.1 million dollars in funding was awarded to three Mississippi HBCUs to increase entrepreneurship, job training, and artificial intelligence (AI) education. Jackson State University, Tougaloo College, and Alcorn State University were the recipients of the multi-million-dollar grant through the Mississippi AI Talent Accelerator Program (MAI-TAP).

Last month Prairie View A&M University partnered with its rival Texas Southern University to work on a $2.2 million AI research project. The project will use AI technology to accelerate the process of acquiring new materials.

Donations like this play a crucial role in bridging the gap between HBCUs and major research institutions. They provide vital funding that supports innovative projects, expands access to advanced technology, and creates opportunities for students and faculty to engage in cutting-edge research. These contributions not only help level the playing field for historically underfunded and underestimated institutions but also affirm that HBCUs have the talent, vision, and capacity to compete—and excel—on a national and global stage.