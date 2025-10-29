Down 2-1 in the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays needed their bats to come alive in Game 4. When the seventh inning rolled around, Toronto found their spark.

But the Blue Jays were given some extra help. After Isiah Kiner-Falefa lined out to third, Andres Gimenez was initially ruled out after the throw over to first. Once under replay though, the call was overturned and Gimenez was ruled safe.

The next batter, Ty France would then drive in a run on a fielder's choice. The Dodgers then walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr after watching him go yard earlier in the game. However, their plan didn't work.

Bo Bichette and Addison Barger hit back-to-back singles, giving the Blue Jays a 6-1 lead. Had the double play stood, the runner would've scored from France's field's choice. However, the bases would've been empty, rather than with a man in scoring position after the Guerrero walk.

While the double play certainly would've changed things, Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda struggled once again in the seventh inning blow up. He allowed two runs in two thirds of an inning. Furthermore, the pair of runners Ohtani stranded both scored. This outing comes after Banda gave up three runs in two thirds of an inning in Game 1.

The Blue Jays would go on to win 6-2, evening up the series at two games a piece. It won't top the 18 inning classic from Game 3, but the seventh inning in Game 4 has now shifted the momentum.

After one more game in Los Angeles, the World Series will then conclude in Toronto. If the Blue Jays bats stay hot, they'll feel more confident in taking home the hardware. They won't mind more replay calls going their way either.