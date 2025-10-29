After entering the 2025-26 NBA season as arguably the biggest wildcard in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the true bright spots of October, winning all four of their games, including an overtime nailbiter against the Washington Wizards on the road to maintain their perfect marks.

Battling back from a double-digit late-game deficit to force overtime off a beautiful outside shot from Quentin Grimes, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and company were able to take care of business in extra frames to maintain the perfect record, a matter made all the more impressive, considering Joel Embiid still isn't playing without a minutes restriction.

Taking to social media after recording a 23-point, seven-rebound performance in 39 minutes of action at the Capital One Arena, Grimes took to social media to celebrate the win, confirming to fans that the mood is high with Nick Nurse's squad.

“Vibes are immaculate,” Grimes wrote.

Battling through a contentious summer of negotiations that cost Philadelphia Guerschon Yabusele, with the former Dallas Mavericks guard signing his restricted free agent qualifying offer instead of a long-term, tradeable contract, Grimes returned to Philadelphia with a serious chip on his shoulder and a desire to prove he's worth of a contract with nine digits instead of eight. After struggling on opening night against Boston, Grimes has largely done just that, averaging 20.3 points, 3.3 assists, and five rebounds a night coming off the bench.

Are the 76ers a complete product just yet? No, they are still waiting for Jared McCain, Paul George, and Dominick Barlow to return from injury, and for Embiid to be fully cleared to play unrestricted, but even if Darly Morey is active around the trade deadline looking for another promising forward, that doesn't mean this current team isn't doing everything in their power to prove the doubters wrong. Why? Because they are playing for each other, playing with energy, and most importantly of all, vibing, which hasn't felt like the case in South Philadelphia in quite some time.