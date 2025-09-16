The United States Men's National Team might not have the historical high-level success as their Women's National Team counterparts, but they've still been a relevant factor in men's soccer for over a century. Team USA has 11 FIFA World Cup appearances, including a third-place showing in 1930, the first year of the event. They even won a silver medal in the 1904 Olympic Games.

A number of star footballers have emerged from the program throughout the years, especially since the start of the 21st century. So check out the gallery to see the five best USMNT players of all time.

5. Tim Howard

It wasn't easy choosing this final spot among the greatest USMNT soccer players of all time. The fifth spot in these rankings came down to two goalies, both of whom have a case as the greatest Team USA goalkeeper of all time. Ultimately, Tim Howard got the nod over Brad Friedel, even though the latter was arguably the more talented player.

Howard won 63 games in the stars and stripes, the most in Team USA history for a keeper. He had 42 clean sheets over that time and was also responsible for one of the best goalkeeping performances in soccer history, regardless of nation. In the 2010 World Cup, Howard did everything he possibly could to keep the Americans afloat. He had 16 saves in the quarterfinals game against Belgium, which is a record that still stands for the tournament.

4. Claudio Reyna

Claudio Reyna was a pioneer for soccer in the United States. The Argentina-born American paved the way for U.S.-based players to have professional careers overseas. When it came to playing for his nation, though, Reyna was dominant. He played for the USMNT in four World Cups.

He had 112 appearances and 19 assists in total while representing the stars and the stripes. Reyna made the all-tournament team at the 2002 World Cup. That hadn't been done prior by a USMNT player since the '50s, and no American has done it since.

Christian Pulisic is still just 26 years old, yet he is already one of the best players in USMNT history. He still has plenty of time to become the Team USA GOAT, too. Pulisic already has four U.S. Soccer Player of the Year nods, which ties the player ranked first on this list for the most all time.

Pulisic's success in the international club scene is unmatched for an American. He has won a Champions League final with Chelsea, for example. When it comes to his play for Team USA, Pulisic already has 32 goals and 18 assists, marks that rank fifth and seventh all time, respectively.

Pulisic has been thriving in blue and red since he was just 17. In fact, at that age, he was the youngest goal scorer in the modern era for the program. Pulisic was named team captain at just 20 years old, so he has aptly been nicknamed “Captain America.” The U.S. has won three CONCACAF Nations League titles with him leading the way, and big things can be expected from Team USA and Pulisic during the 2026 World Cup when the United States will serve as one of the host nations.

2. Clint Dempsey

Clint Dempsey is tied with the next player on this list for the all-time lead in USMNT goals with 57. Dempsey was uber-clutch, and he even scored in each of his three World Cup appearances. Dempsey didn't have the star power or fame of Landon Donovan, but there is a case that he is the greatest USMNT player ever.

1. Landon Donovan

While Dempsey and Donovan are tied when it comes to goal scoring, Donovan has a significant edge as an assist man with 58 to Dempsey's 19. The second-best passer in Team USA history (Michael Bradley) only had 23 assists. Donovan's ability to put the ball in the back of the net or ensure that one of his teammates did so was unmatched.

The four-time CONCACAF Gold Cup winner was the face of Team USA and helped usher in a new and improved era for American soccer. Not only is he the greatest USMNT player ever, but he is also the best player in MLS history.