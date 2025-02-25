Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated issued a statement via their social media account in support of Joy Ann Reid following the cancellation of her MSNBC show The ReidOut. Reid became an honorary member of the sorority in 2021.

The social media statement reads:

“We unequivocally support our Soror, Joy Ann Reid, following MSNBC's decision to remove “The ReidOut” from their programming lineup. In addition to being a distinguished honorary member of our Sorority—a recognition reserved for women who have made significant contributions to society and are trailblazers in their fields—Joy is a principled and audacious journalist.

She has consistently pursued the truth and spoken powerfully against injustices. As the first Black woman to anchor a primetime news show on a cable network, Joy’s voice has been pivotal in elevating the most consequential issues of our time and bringing the concerns and voices of Black communities from the margins to the headlines.

We are immensely proud of her unparalleled leadership and are confident that, with our collective support, she will continue to be a formidable force in educating and informing the public. Joy's diligence, steadfastness, and tenacity exemplify the values of a Delta.”

After years working at MSNBC, including hosting the weekend show AM Joy, she was provided the opportunity to host The ReidOut in July 2020. With the premiere of the show, Reid became the first black woman to anchor a primetime news show on a cable network. A year later, she became an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

The Delta Sigma Theta sorority was founded on Howard University's campus on January 13, 1913 by twenty-two young women. The founders are Osceola Macarthy Adams, Marguerite Young Alexander, Winona Cargile Alexander, Ethel Cuff Black, Bertha Pitts Campbell, Zephyr Chisom Carter, Edna Brown Coleman, Jessie McGuire Dent, Frederica Chase Dodd, Myra Davis Hemmings, Olive C. Jones, Jimmie Bugg Middleton, Pauline Oberdorfer Minor, Vashti Turley Murphy, Naomi Sewell Richardson, Mamie Reddy Rose, Eliza Pearl Shippen, Florence Letcher Toms, Ethel Carr Watson, Wertie Blackwell Weaver, Madree Penn White, and Edith Motte Young.